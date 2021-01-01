Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.