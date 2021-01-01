Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3S vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 442K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 903 and 715 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 36% higher pixel density (495 vs 363 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3S
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 363 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
NEX 3S
796 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3S +1%
93.6%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3S and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3S +33%
3432
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3S +29%
568844
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
442524
AnTuTu Phone Scores (24th and 71st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 One UI 2.5
OS size - 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.1 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3S.

