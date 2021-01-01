Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3S vs NEX 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Vivo NEX 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (796 against 610 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 476K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 903 and 737 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
NEX 3S
75
NEX 3
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
NEX 3S
96
NEX 3
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
NEX 3S
87
NEX 3
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
NEX 3S
70
NEX 3
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NEX 3S
86
NEX 3
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
NEX 3S
80
NEX 3
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3S
vs
NEX 3

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.8:9
PPI 363 ppi 363 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
NEX 3S +30%
796 nits
NEX 3
610 nits

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz) 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3S
93.6%
NEX 3
93.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3S and Vivo NEX 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3S +23%
903
NEX 3
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3S +29%
3432
NEX 3
2667
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3S +19%
568844
NEX 3
476881
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (24th and 56th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10.0 Funtouch 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
NEX 3S
n/a
NEX 3
14:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
NEX 3S
n/a
NEX 3
22:24 hr
Talk (3G)
NEX 3S
n/a
NEX 3
26:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
NEX 3S
n/a
NEX 3
71.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo NEX 3S. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

