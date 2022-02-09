Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.