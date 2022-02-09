Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Moto G52 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Motorola Moto G52

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G52
Vivo T1 5G
Motorola Moto G52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 262K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 691 and 379 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
82
Moto G52
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
46
Moto G52
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
84
Moto G52
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
61
Moto G52
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Moto G52
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
Moto G52
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Moto G52

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 86.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 90 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
Moto G52
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
83.9%
Moto G52 +4%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +82%
691
Moto G52
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +31%
1990
Moto G52
1518
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +53%
403313
Moto G52
262984
CPU 119801 70535
GPU 97655 50698
Memory 71409 67984
UX 115693 75671
Total score 403313 262984
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G +169%
1196
Moto G52
445
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1196 445
PCMark 3.0 score 8711 6929
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 5G
n/a
Moto G52
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Vivo T1 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Vivo T1 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Vivo T1 5G or Oppo Realme 9 Pro
4. Vivo T1 5G or Infinix Zero 5G
5. Vivo T1 5G or Oppo A96
6. Motorola Moto G52 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Motorola Moto G52 or Motorola Moto G50
8. Motorola Moto G52 or Motorola Moto G60
9. Motorola Moto G52 or Motorola Moto G82 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish