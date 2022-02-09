Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 330K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 691 and 540 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
82
Moto G60
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
46
Moto G60
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
84
Moto G60
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
61
Moto G60
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Moto G60
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
Moto G60
67

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.3%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
83.9%
Moto G60 +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +28%
691
Moto G60
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +11%
1990
Moto G60
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +22%
403313
Moto G60
330705
CPU 119801 91314
GPU 97655 97530
Memory 71409 52272
UX 115693 90459
Total score 403313 330705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G +7%
1196
Moto G60
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1196 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 8711 9084
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

