Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.