Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 5.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (545K versus 100K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A16
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
83
Oppo A16
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
63
Oppo A16
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
82
Oppo A16
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
64
Oppo A16
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Oppo A16
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
71
Oppo A16
52

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Oppo A16

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +3%
85.7%
Oppo A16
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 490 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +340%
779
Oppo A16
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +184%
2864
Oppo A16
1007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +444%
545700
Oppo A16
100236
CPU 163759 36119
GPU 162369 -
Memory 94097 25784
UX 128830 38427
Total score 545700 100236
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
1196
Oppo A16
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 8711 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) No
Full charging time 0:37 hr 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date February 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

