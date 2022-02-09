Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.