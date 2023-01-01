Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A74 5G

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Vivo T1 5G
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 317K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
81
A74 5G
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
54
A74 5G
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
77
A74 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
63
A74 5G
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
A74 5G
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
A74 5G
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
A74 5G
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +2%
85.7%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +63%
781
A74 5G
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +76%
2884
A74 5G
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +74%
554228
A74 5G
317636
CPU 163759 98673
GPU 162369 83510
Memory 94097 55810
UX 128830 78121
Total score 554228 317636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G +23%
1198
A74 5G
976
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1198 976
PCMark 3.0 score 8631 7165
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 5G
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. A74 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G
2. A74 5G vs Galaxy A71
3. A74 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G
4. A74 5G vs Oppo A74
5. A74 5G vs A94 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish