Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A74 5G VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo A74 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 317K)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 317K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) The phone is 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 28.6 ms Contrast - 1663:1 Peak brightness test (auto) T1 5G n/a A74 5G 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G +2% 85.7% A74 5G 83.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619 GPU clock 490 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) T1 5G +63% 781 A74 5G 478 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) T1 5G +76% 2884 A74 5G 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 T1 5G +74% 554228 A74 5G 317636 CPU 163759 98673 GPU 162369 83510 Memory 94097 55810 UX 128830 78121 Total score 554228 317636 3DMark Wild Life Performance T1 5G +23% 1198 A74 5G 976 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 1198 976 PCMark 3.0 score 8631 7165 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness T1 5G n/a A74 5G 90.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2021 Release date February 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.