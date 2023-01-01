Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A76
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 267K)
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 386 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1138:1
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 g (6.36 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|1114 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|163759
|84900
|GPU
|162369
|48305
|Memory
|94097
|65240
|UX
|128830
|68226
|Total score
|554228
|267297
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1198
|448
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8631
|6889
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (50% in 27 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.
