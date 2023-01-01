Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Oppo A76 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A76

VS
Vivo T1 5G
Oppo A76

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 267K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 386 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
81
Oppo A76
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
54
Oppo A76
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
77
Oppo A76
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
63
Oppo A76
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Oppo A76
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
Oppo A76
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Oppo A76

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1138:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
Oppo A76
562 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +3%
85.7%
Oppo A76
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +102%
781
Oppo A76
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +71%
2884
Oppo A76
1690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +107%
554228
Oppo A76
267297
CPU 163759 84900
GPU 162369 48305
Memory 94097 65240
UX 128830 68226
Total score 554228 267297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G +167%
1198
Oppo A76
448
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1198 448
PCMark 3.0 score 8631 6889
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 5G
n/a
Oppo A76
82.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
