Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A76 VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo A76 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 267K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 267K) 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 386 points Reasons to consider the Oppo A76 Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1138:1 Peak brightness test (auto) T1 5G n/a Oppo A76 562 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G +3% 85.7% Oppo A76 83.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610 GPU clock 490 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) T1 5G +102% 781 Oppo A76 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) T1 5G +71% 2884 Oppo A76 1690 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 T1 5G +107% 554228 Oppo A76 267297 CPU 163759 84900 GPU 162369 48305 Memory 94097 65240 UX 128830 68226 Total score 554228 267297 3DMark Wild Life Performance T1 5G +167% 1198 Oppo A76 448 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1198 448 PCMark 3.0 score 8631 6889 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 27 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness T1 5G n/a Oppo A76 82.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 February 2022 Release date February 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.