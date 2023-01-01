Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A78 VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo A78 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 347K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G +2% 85.7% Oppo A78 84%

Performance Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) T1 5G +34% 781 Oppo A78 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) T1 5G +60% 2884 Oppo A78 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 T1 5G +60% 554228 Oppo A78 347205 CPU 163759 96464 GPU 162369 84308 Memory 94097 78579 UX 128830 84806 Total score 554228 347205 3DMark Wild Life Performance T1 5G 1198 Oppo A78 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1198 - PCMark 3.0 score 8631 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.