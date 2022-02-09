Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A96

Vivo T1 5G
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 279K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
83
Oppo A96
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
51
Oppo A96
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
84
Oppo A96
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
62
Oppo A96
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Oppo A96
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
69
Oppo A96
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
T1 5G
n/a
Oppo A96
483 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
83.9%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G
n/a
Oppo A96
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G
n/a
Oppo A96
1592
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +45%
405318
Oppo A96
279630
CPU 119801 82317
GPU 97655 49192
Memory 71409 75563
UX 115693 71143
Total score 405318 279630
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.

