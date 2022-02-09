Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A96
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 279K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|119801
|82317
|GPU
|97655
|49192
|Memory
|71409
|75563
|UX
|115693
|71143
|Total score
|405318
|279630
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.
