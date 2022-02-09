Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.