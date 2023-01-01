Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo F21 Pro

Vivo T1 5G
Oppo F21 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 284K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 383 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
81
F21 Pro
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
54
F21 Pro
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
77
F21 Pro
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
63
F21 Pro
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
F21 Pro
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
F21 Pro
64

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
F21 Pro
628 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
85.7%
F21 Pro
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +104%
781
F21 Pro
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +82%
2884
F21 Pro
1581
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +95%
554228
F21 Pro
284620
CPU 163759 85683
GPU 162369 49550
Memory 94097 72483
UX 128830 75617
Total score 554228 284620
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
1198
F21 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1198 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8631 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:04 hr
Watching video - 17:29 hr
Gaming - 05:46 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
T1 5G
n/a
F21 Pro
36:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.

