Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo F21 Pro VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo F21 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 284K)

95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 284K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 383 points Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo T1 5G Price Oppo F21 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) T1 5G n/a F21 Pro 628 nits

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G 85.7% F21 Pro 85.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610 GPU clock 490 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) T1 5G +104% 781 F21 Pro 383 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) T1 5G +82% 2884 F21 Pro 1581 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 T1 5G +95% 554228 F21 Pro 284620 CPU 163759 85683 GPU 162369 49550 Memory 94097 72483 UX 128830 75617 Total score 554228 284620 3DMark Wild Life Performance T1 5G 1198 F21 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1198 - PCMark 3.0 score 8631 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:04 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 05:46 hr Standby - 111 hr General battery life T1 5G n/a F21 Pro 36:47 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2022 Release date February 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.