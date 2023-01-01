Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 401K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 401K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 702 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 9-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) T1 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G 85.7% Realme 10 Pro +5% 89.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life T1 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2022 November 2022 Release date February 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) - 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.