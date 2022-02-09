Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Vivo T1 5G
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 347K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
T1 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +1%
83.9%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +17%
407976
Realme 8 Pro
347784
CPU 119801 106626
GPU 97655 87560
Memory 71409 60532
UX 115693 90802
Total score 407976 347784
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
1050
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1050
PCMark 3.0 score - 8974
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:52 hr
Watching video - 17:32 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
T1 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
37:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 5G
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

