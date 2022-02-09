Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Realme Narzo 50 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Vivo T1 5G
Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 338K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Realme Narzo 50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.6%
Max. Brightness
T1 5G
n/a
Realme Narzo 50
481 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
83.9%
Realme Narzo 50 +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +20%
407976
Realme Narzo 50
338802
CPU 119801 101233
GPU 97655 81845
Memory 71409 71005
UX 115693 81769
Total score 407976 338802
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo T1 5G. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

