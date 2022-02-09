Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 338K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|84.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Mediatek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1686
|CPU
|119801
|101233
|GPU
|97655
|81845
|Memory
|71409
|71005
|UX
|115693
|81769
|Total score
|407976
|338802
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|1:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo T1 5G. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.
