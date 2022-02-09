Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Realme Narzo 50i – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
Vivo T1 5G
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Realme Narzo 50i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 80.8%
Max. Brightness
T1 5G
n/a
Realme Narzo 50i
404 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +4%
83.9%
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +231%
407976
Realme Narzo 50i
123232
CPU 119801 40291
GPU 97655 16984
Memory 71409 27120
UX 115693 37983
Total score 407976 123232
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme Go UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. T1 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. T1 5G vs Realme 8
3. T1 5G vs Realme 9 Pro
4. T1 5G vs Realme 9i
5. Realme Narzo 50i vs Galaxy M12
6. Realme Narzo 50i vs Poco C3
7. Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme C20
8. Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme C21Y

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish