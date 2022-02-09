Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Reno 6

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 6
Vivo T1 5G
Oppo Reno 6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 342K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
83
Reno 6
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
51
Reno 6
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
84
Reno 6
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
62
Reno 6
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Reno 6
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
69
Reno 6
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 6
754 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G
83.9%
Reno 6 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 6
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 6
1731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +18%
405318
Reno 6
342884
CPU 119801 107789
GPU 97655 87323
Memory 71409 59470
UX 115693 88008
Total score 405318 342884
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 6
1049
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date February 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo T1 5G. It has a better performance and battery life.

