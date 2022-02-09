Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Reno 6
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 342K)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|84.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|119801
|107789
|GPU
|97655
|87323
|Memory
|71409
|59470
|UX
|115693
|88008
|Total score
|405318
|342884
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|0:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo T1 5G. It has a better performance and battery life.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1