Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 554K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 781 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 5G
81
Reno 8
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 5G
54
Reno 8
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 5G
77
Reno 8
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 5G
63
Reno 8
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 5G
78
Reno 8
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 5G
67
Reno 8
70

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 8
636 nits

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +2%
85.7%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G
781
Reno 8 +21%
944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +7%
2884
Reno 8
2695
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G
554228
Reno 8 +24%
689611
CPU 163759 165133
GPU 162369 249793
Memory 94097 133728
UX 128830 135877
Total score 554228 689611
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
1198
Reno 8 +285%
4612
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1198 4612
PCMark 3.0 score 8631 9561
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:13 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 8
115
Video quality
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 8
129
Generic camera score
T1 5G
n/a
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 5G.

