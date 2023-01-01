Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Vivo T1 5G Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card

Expandable storage via MicroSD card Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 554K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 554K) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 781 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) T1 5G n/a Reno 8 636 nits

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G +2% 85.7% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:16 hr Watching video - 14:57 hr Gaming - 06:13 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life T1 5G n/a Reno 8 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality T1 5G n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality T1 5G n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score T1 5G n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 May 2022 Release date February 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 5G.