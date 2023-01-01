Vivo T1 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G VS Vivo T1 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 418K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 418K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 530 points

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 530 points Weighs 21.7 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.44 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 80.4% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 180.3 g (6.36 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio T1 5G +7% 85.7% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI Core 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes Full charging time 0:37 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes -

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.