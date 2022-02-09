Vivo T1 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (545K versus 388K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|366 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +6%
774
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +50%
2845
1897
|CPU
|163759
|102701
|GPU
|162369
|109820
|Memory
|94097
|71863
|UX
|128830
|107363
|Total score
|545192
|388832
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|1197
|2258
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8722
|10769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:26 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.
