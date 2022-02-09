Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Виво Т1 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Vivo T1 5G
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (545K versus 388K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 5G
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 366 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 5G
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 5G +2%
85.7%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 5G and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68
GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 5G +6%
774
Galaxy A33 5G
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 5G +50%
2845
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 5G +40%
545192
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
CPU 163759 102701
GPU 162369 109820
Memory 94097 71863
UX 128830 107363
Total score 545192 388832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 5G
1197
Galaxy A33 5G +89%
2258
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1197 2258
PCMark 3.0 score 8722 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:26 hr
Watching video - 15:03 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
T1 5G
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 5G
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs T1 5G
2. Galaxy F23 vs T1 5G
3. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A33 5G
4. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A33 5G
5. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G
6. Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A33 5G
7. Galaxy M33 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish