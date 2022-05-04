Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 245K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 795 and 373 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 Pro
78
Note 12
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 Pro
65
Note 12
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 Pro
82
Note 12
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 Pro
60
Note 12
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 Pro
78
Note 12
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 Pro
70
Note 12
59

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Note 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Note 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +113%
795
Note 12
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +119%
2881
Note 12
1318
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +120%
539581
Note 12
245479
CPU 162173 -
GPU 154965 -
Memory 89611 -
UX 129041 -
Total score 539581 245479
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date May 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 Pro is definitely a better buy.

