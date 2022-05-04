Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.