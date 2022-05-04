Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Note 12 VIP – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 VIP

Виво Т1 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
Vivo T1 Pro
Infinix Note 12 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 337K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 795 and 510 points
  • Weighs 17.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Note 12 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Note 12 VIP +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +56%
795
Note 12 VIP
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +64%
2881
Note 12 VIP
1762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +60%
539581
Note 12 VIP
337807
CPU 162173 -
GPU 154965 -
Memory 89611 -
UX 129041 -
Total score 539581 337807
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 XOS 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution - 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date May 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. T1 Pro or Realme 9 Pro
2. Note 12 VIP or Poco X3 Pro
3. Note 12 VIP or Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Note 12 VIP or Zero X Pro
5. Note 12 VIP or Zero 5G
6. Note 12 VIP or Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish