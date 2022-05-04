Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Zero 20 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs Infinix Zero 20

Vivo T1 Pro
Infinix Zero 20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 373K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Weighs 15.7 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 733 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 Pro
77
Zero 20
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 Pro
65
Zero 20
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 Pro
82
Zero 20
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 Pro
59
Zero 20
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 Pro
78
Zero 20
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 Pro
69
Zero 20
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Zero 20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Zero 20 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +9%
796
Zero 20
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +1%
2869
Zero 20
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +44%
537181
Zero 20
373350
CPU 162173 -
GPU 154965 -
Memory 89611 -
UX 129041 -
Total score 537181 373350
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 9152 x 6592
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution - 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 October 2022
Release date May 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 20.

