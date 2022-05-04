Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Delivers 162% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 501 nits)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4020 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 25.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 Pro
81
Edge 30
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 Pro
64
Edge 30
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 Pro
82
Edge 30
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 Pro
60
Edge 30
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 Pro
78
Edge 30
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 Pro
70
Edge 30
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
T1 Pro +162%
1313 nits
Edge 30
501 nits

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro
798
Edge 30 +3%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +21%
2856
Edge 30
2359
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro
525742
Edge 30
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:42 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date May 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

