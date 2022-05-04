Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.