Vivo T1 Pro vs Motorola Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 332K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 795 and 549 points
- Weighs 44.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|162173
|91314
|GPU
|154965
|97530
|Memory
|89611
|52272
|UX
|129041
|90459
|Total score
|539581
|332171
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|-
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|April 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.
