Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 332K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 795 and 549 points
  • Weighs 44.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Moto G60
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 618
GPU clock 490 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +45%
795
Moto G60
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +60%
2881
Moto G60
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +62%
539581
Moto G60
332171
CPU 162173 91314
GPU 154965 97530
Memory 89611 52272
UX 129041 90459
Total score 539581 332171
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 Pro
n/a
Moto G60
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1116
PCMark 3.0 score - 9084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2021
Release date May 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

