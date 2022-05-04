Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs OnePlus 10R

VS
Vivo T1 Pro
OnePlus 10R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (790K versus 525K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
T1 Pro
1313 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
OnePlus 10R +3%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro
798
OnePlus 10R +26%
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro
2856
OnePlus 10R +31%
3737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro
525742
OnePlus 10R +50%
790207
CPU - 187166
GPU - 313787
Memory - 139641
UX - 146237
Total score 525742 790207
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (190th and 56th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date May 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.

