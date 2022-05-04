Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.