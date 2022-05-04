Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 386K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 795 and 646 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +23%
795
Nord CE 5G
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +59%
2881
Nord CE 5G
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +39%
539581
Nord CE 5G
386824
CPU 162173 116525
GPU 154965 93346
Memory 89611 70795
UX 129041 103598
Total score 539581 386824
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
1115
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1115
PCMark 3.0 score - 8352
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:33 hr
Watching video - 18:21 hr
Gaming - 05:37 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
37:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
109
Video quality
Generic camera score
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 June 2021
Release date May 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

