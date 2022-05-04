Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Delivers 128% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 566 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 382K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 14.7 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 786 and 690 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
T1 Pro +128%
1290 nits
Realme 9 Pro
566 nits
Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro +1%
85.1%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +14%
786
Realme 9 Pro
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +42%
2850
Realme 9 Pro
2012
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +37%
523865
Realme 9 Pro
382158
CPU - 122628
GPU - 92185
Memory - 56464
UX - 112915
Total score 523865 382158
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 Pro
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 9593
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:37 hr
Watching video - 17:25 hr
Gaming - 07:27 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
T1 Pro
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
40:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
T1 Pro
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.

