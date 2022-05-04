Vivo T1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy F23
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (535K versus 330K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 784 and 635 points
- Weighs 17.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|82.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +23%
784
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +58%
2848
1805
|CPU
|162173
|93494
|GPU
|154965
|78674
|Memory
|89611
|71217
|UX
|129041
|88437
|Total score
|535199
|330285
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8585
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|24.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes (85% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|-
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F23.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1