Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (535K versus 330K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 784 and 635 points
  • Weighs 17.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
Galaxy F23

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro +3%
85.1%
Galaxy F23
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro +23%
784
Galaxy F23
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro +58%
2848
Galaxy F23
1805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +62%
535199
Galaxy F23
330285
CPU 162173 93494
GPU 154965 78674
Memory 89611 71217
UX 129041 88437
Total score 535199 330285
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 Pro
n/a
Galaxy F23
638
PCMark 3.0 score - 8585
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (85% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F23.

