Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 865 nits)
  • Weighs 15.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (851K versus 525K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1106 and 798 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
iQOO 9 SE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
T1 Pro +52%
1313 nits
iQOO 9 SE
865 nits

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro
85.1%
iQOO 9 SE
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo iQOO 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro
798
iQOO 9 SE +39%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro
2856
iQOO 9 SE +21%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro
525742
iQOO 9 SE +62%
851990
CPU - 211896
GPU - 325434
Memory - 146488
UX - 166732
Total score 525742 851990
3DMark Wild Life Performance
T1 Pro
n/a
iQOO 9 SE
4321
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (190th and 27th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:15 hr
Watching video - 13:16 hr
Gaming - 05:02 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
T1 Pro
n/a
iQOO 9 SE
31:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

