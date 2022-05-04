Home > Smartphone comparison > T1 Pro vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo T1 Pro vs T1 5G

Виво Т1 Про
VS
Виво Т1 5G
Vivo T1 Pro
Vivo T1 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 401K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Weighs 16.3 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
T1 Pro
81
T1 5G
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
T1 Pro
64
T1 5G
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
T1 Pro
82
T1 5G
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
T1 Pro
60
T1 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
T1 Pro
78
T1 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
T1 Pro
70
T1 5G
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
T1 Pro
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
T1 Pro
1290 nits
T1 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
T1 Pro +1%
85.1%
T1 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
T1 Pro
786
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
T1 Pro
2850
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
T1 Pro +31%
523865
T1 5G
401243
CPU - 119801
GPU - 97655
Memory - 71409
UX - 115693
Total score 523865 401243
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 9 Pro vs T1 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11 vs T1 5G
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs T1 5G
4. Realme 8 vs T1 5G
5. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs T1 5G
6. Realme 9 Pro vs T1 5G
7. iQOO Z3 vs T1 5G
8. Realme 9i vs T1 5G
9. V23 5G vs T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish