Vivo T1 Pro vs T1 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo T1 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on May 4, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 401K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Weighs 16.3 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|119801
|GPU
|-
|97655
|Memory
|-
|71409
|UX
|-
|115693
|Total score
|523865
|401243
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Funtouch OS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|2:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|-
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo T1 5G.
