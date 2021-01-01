Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo F11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.