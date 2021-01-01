Home > Smartphone comparison > V15 Pro vs Oppo F11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo F11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 170K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F11
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (488 against 435 nits)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V15 Pro
vs
Oppo F11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
V15 Pro
435 nits
Oppo F11 +12%
488 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V15 Pro
84.2%
Oppo F11 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro +65%
508
Oppo F11
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro +12%
1618
Oppo F11
1446
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro +29%
220934
Oppo F11
170815

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
Oppo F11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro
15:03 hr
Oppo F11
n/a
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro
27:53 hr
Oppo F11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V15 Pro
83 dB
Oppo F11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V15 Pro is definitely a better buy.

