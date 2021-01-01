Home > Smartphone comparison > V15 Pro vs F11 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 Pro vs Oppo F11 Pro

Виво V15 Про
VS
Оппо F11 Про
Vivo V15 Pro
Oppo F11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo F11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 183K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 313 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F11 Pro
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (109 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V15 Pro
vs
F11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
V15 Pro
435 nits
F11 Pro +1%
440 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V15 Pro
84.2%
F11 Pro +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro +62%
508
F11 Pro
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro +11%
1618
F11 Pro
1453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro +21%
220934
F11 Pro
183154

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
F11 Pro +47%
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro +11%
15:03 hr
F11 Pro
13:49 hr
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro
27:53 hr
F11 Pro +20%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V15 Pro +3%
83 dB
F11 Pro
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 294 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V15 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Vivo V15 Pro
2. Huawei Honor 20 or Vivo V15 Pro
3. Oppo Realme X2 or Vivo V15 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 2 or Vivo V15 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Oppo F11 Pro
6. Oppo A9 (2020) or Oppo F11 Pro
7. Oppo Reno 5 4G or Oppo F11 Pro
8. Oppo F17 Pro or Oppo F11 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish