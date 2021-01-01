Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.