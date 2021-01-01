Home > Smartphone comparison > V15 Pro vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro

Виво V15 Про
VS
Оппо F19 Про
Vivo V15 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 200K)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 416 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (800 against 435 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 610 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V15 Pro
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V15 Pro
435 nits
F19 Pro +84%
800 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V15 Pro
84.2%
F19 Pro +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro +22%
508
F19 Pro
416
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro +8%
1618
F19 Pro
1504
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro +10%
220934
F19 Pro
200166

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM Funtouch 10 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro
15:03 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro
27:53 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V15 Pro
83 dB
F19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 425 USD -
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

