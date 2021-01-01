Home > Smartphone comparison > V15 Pro vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2

VS
Vivo V15 Pro
Oppo Realme X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (105 vs 92 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 215K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V15 Pro
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V15 Pro +1%
429 nits
Realme X2
426 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V15 Pro
84.2%
Realme X2
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro
502
Realme X2 +8%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro
1597
Realme X2 +7%
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V15 Pro
178516
Realme X2 +19%
213031
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro
215979
Realme X2 +22%
263130
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 Realme UI
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
Realme X2 +25%
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro
15:03 hr
Realme X2 +41%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro
27:53 hr
Realme X2 +9%
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V15 Pro +2%
83 dB
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 is definitely a better buy.

