Vivo V15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
- Shows 7% longer battery life (92 vs 86 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 187K)
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (636 against 429 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 10-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro +45%
502
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro +24%
1597
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V15 Pro +60%
178516
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro +15%
215979
187142
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:22 hr
Galaxy A51 +18%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro +6%
15:03 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro +28%
27:53 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15 Pro.
