Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Vivo V15 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo V15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 182K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (429 against 396 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 302 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V15 Pro
vs
Vivo V15

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.39%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
V15 Pro +8%
429 nits
Vivo V15
396 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V15 Pro
84.2%
Vivo V15 +1%
85.39%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo V15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V15 Pro +66%
502
Vivo V15
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V15 Pro +7%
1597
Vivo V15
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V15 Pro +23%
178516
Vivo V15
145387
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V15 Pro +19%
215979
Vivo V15
182224
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 10 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V15 Pro
11:22 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V15 Pro
15:03 hr
Vivo V15
n/a
Talk (3G)
V15 Pro
27:53 hr
Vivo V15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V15 Pro
83 dB
Vivo V15
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) - 0.674 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.458 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V15 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

