Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (687 against 398 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 181K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 80%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
Huawei P20 +73%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15 +7%
85.39%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
305
Huawei P20 +26%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
Huawei P20 +15%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
Huawei P20 +25%
227473
AnTuTu 8 Rating (256th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Funtouch 9 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V15
n/a
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V15
n/a
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V15
n/a
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V15
n/a
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2018
Release date April 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15.

