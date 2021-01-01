Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V15 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 181K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (608 against 398 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 395 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Vivo V15
60
7 Pro
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Vivo V15
41
7 Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo V15
75
7 Pro
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Vivo V15
60
7 Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Vivo V15
59
7 Pro
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo V15
57
7 Pro
79

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
7 Pro +53%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
7 Pro +3%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 900 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
305
7 Pro +137%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
7 Pro +78%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
7 Pro +155%
464064

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V15
n/a
7 Pro
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date April 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

