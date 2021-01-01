Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V15 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro

Виво V15
Vivo V15
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (582K versus 181K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (855 against 398 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 90.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 480 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
Find X2 Pro +115%
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
Find X2 Pro +6%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
305
Find X2 Pro +197%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
Find X2 Pro +119%
3252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
Find X2 Pro +220%
582584
AnTuTu Android Results (256th and 18th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 9 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V15
n/a
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V15
n/a
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V15
n/a
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V15
n/a
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V15 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Vivo V15 or Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Vivo V15 or Oppo A9 (2020)
4. Vivo V15 or Vivo V19
5. Vivo V15 or Oppo Reno
6. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Huawei P30
7. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
9. Oppo Find X2 Pro or OnePlus 7 Pro
10. Oppo Find X2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish