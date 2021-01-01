Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V15 vs Oppo Reno – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 vs Oppo Reno

VS
Vivo V15
Oppo Reno

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 302 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Oppo Reno

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.39% 86.69%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
396 nits
Oppo Reno +7%
422 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 156.6 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
Oppo Reno +2%
86.69%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Oppo Reno in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 616
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
302
Oppo Reno +28%
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1489
Oppo Reno +2%
1518
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo V15 +6%
145387
Oppo Reno
137010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15 +4%
182224
Oppo Reno
174999
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 1.11 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V15.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

