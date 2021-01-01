Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V15 vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 181K)
  • Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (780 against 398 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 91.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM - 236 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
Galaxy Note 10 +96%
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
Galaxy Note 10 +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
305
Galaxy Note 10 +132%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
Galaxy Note 10 +72%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
Galaxy Note 10 +137%
430676
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (256th and 73rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy Note 10
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date April 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

