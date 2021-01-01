Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V15 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo V15 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Виво V15
Vivo V15
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 181K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (612 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 86.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 229 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +54%
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +1%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 900 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +36%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +92%
349824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 2.5
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2020
Release date April 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

