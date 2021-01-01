Vivo V15 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 181K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (612 against 398 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.39%
|86.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|140.4%
|PWM
|-
|229 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 gramm (6.68 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +120%
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1487
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +36%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
181976
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +92%
349824
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (256th and 111th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 9
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.674 W/kg
|0.29 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.458 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
