Vivo V15
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Vivo V15 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V15
  • Weighs 30.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 181K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (892 against 398 nits)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 29% higher pixel density (511 vs 395 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V15
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.39% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V15
398 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +124%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189.5 gramm (6.68 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo V15
85.39%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V15 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 900 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1600 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V15
305
Galaxy S20 Ultra +193%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V15
1487
Galaxy S20 Ultra +93%
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo V15
181976
Galaxy S20 Ultra +181%
510643
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (256th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 9 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Dual-Engine Fast Charging (40% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V15
n/a
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.674 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.458 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

