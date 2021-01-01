Home > Smartphone comparison > V17 Neo vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3020 mAh
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 107K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V17 Neo
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 79.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
V17 Neo
n/a
Honor 8A
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V17 Neo +5%
83.3%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V17 Neo and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V17 Neo +92%
338
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V17 Neo +42%
1264
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V17 Neo
n/a
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V17 Neo +73%
185163
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V17 Neo
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 January 2019
Release date November 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V17 Neo is definitely a better buy.

