Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.