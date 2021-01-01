Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo V17 Neo (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on September 20, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.